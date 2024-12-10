United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,556,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1931
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30879 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- BAC (12)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 CHF
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
