United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Florin 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Florin 1931 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Florin 1931 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,1818 oz) 5,655 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,556,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1931
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30879 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • BAC (12)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 CHF
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price


United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price


United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price


United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price


United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price


United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price


United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1931 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access