Halfpenny 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1931 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1931 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: PGNUM

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,138,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1931
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1931 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1931 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

