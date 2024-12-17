United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1931 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
