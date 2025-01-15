flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1931 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Threepence 1931 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Threepence 1931 "Type 1927-1936" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,252,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1931
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1931 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

