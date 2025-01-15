United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1931 "Type 1927-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0227 oz) 0,705 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,252,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1931
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
