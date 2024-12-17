flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Crown 1931 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1931 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,056

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1931
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (9)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • DNW (24)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (28)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
  • NOONANS (10)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (37)
  • St James’s (4)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction St James’s - June 1, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1931 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1931 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access