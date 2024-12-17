United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,4546 oz) 14,14 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,056
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1931
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (198)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (24)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (21)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (28)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- NOONANS (10)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (37)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VAuctions (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search