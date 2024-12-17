Crown 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2022.

