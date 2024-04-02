flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1931 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1931 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1931 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,843,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1931
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1931 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 51388 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF63 RB ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 17, 2014
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
United Kingdom Penny 1931 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1931 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access