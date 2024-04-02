United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1931 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,843,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1931
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1931 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 51388 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF63 RB ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
