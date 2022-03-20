Shilling 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 22001 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF67 (1) Service PCGS (2)