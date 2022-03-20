flag
Shilling 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Shilling 1931 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Shilling 1931 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,994,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1931
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 22001 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Shilling 1931 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1931 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1931 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1931 at auction Russiancoin - August 23, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1931 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1931 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

