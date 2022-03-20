United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1931 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,091 oz) 2,83 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,994,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1931
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1931 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 22001 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,610. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
