Halfcrown 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (5) XF (6) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (9) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

BAC (3)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (6)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

NOONANS (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

WAG (1)