Halfcrown 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfcrown 1912 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfcrown 1912 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,701,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Spink - January 25, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Stephen Album - April 12, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1912 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

