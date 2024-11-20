United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1912 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,701,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1912 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (6)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Spink (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search