flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1912 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Sovereign 1912 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Sovereign 1912 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,317,921

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (339)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1912 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Heritage - January 9, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 13, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Heritage - November 7, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Artemide Aste - October 27, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 27, 2024
Condition MS63 CCG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Heritage - October 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 10, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction AURORA - September 5, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date September 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition XF
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1912 BM at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2025
Condition AU
To auction

For the sale of Sovereign 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
