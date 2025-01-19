United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1912 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,317,921
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1912
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (339)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1912 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,800. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 110000 JPY
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 7, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 27, 2024
Condition MS63 CCG
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
