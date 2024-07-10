Penny 1919 KN "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1919 with mark KN. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2014.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (2) XF (10) VF (13) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) RB (1) BN (8) Service NGC (9) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (6)

CNG (1)

DNW (7)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (1)

NOONANS (3)

Spink (8)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)