United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1919 KN "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1919
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1919 with mark KN. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (7)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Spink (8)
- Stack's (5)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search