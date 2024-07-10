flag
Penny 1919 KN "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1919 KN "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1919 KN "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1919
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1919 with mark KN. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 925 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place December 17, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1023 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
884 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction CNG - October 2, 2019
Seller CNG
Date October 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition VF
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 KN at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 17, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 17, 2018
Condition VF
