Penny 1919 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1919 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1919 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 113,761,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1919
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1919 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place December 4, 2024.

United Kingdom Penny 1919 at auction Heritage - December 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1919 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 26 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1919 at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 at auction Numisor - April 20, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date April 20, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 at auction Numisor - September 15, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date September 15, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

