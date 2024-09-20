United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1919 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 113,761,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1919
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1919 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place December 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Numisor (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 26 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ANACS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
