Penny 1916 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1916 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place July 22, 2021.

