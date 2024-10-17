United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1916 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 86,411,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1916
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1916 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place July 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
