Penny 1916 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1916 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1916 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 86,411,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1916 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place July 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Penny 1916 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
