Penny 1921 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 129,717,999
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1921
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1921 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place December 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS62 GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
