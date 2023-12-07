flag
Penny 1921 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1921 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1921 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Agora Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 129,717,999

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1921
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1921 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 62403 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place December 12, 2019.

Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Heritage - September 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Agora - December 8, 2020
Seller Agora
Date December 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 18, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS62 GENI
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1921 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS63 RB NGC
To auction

