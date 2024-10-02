United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1926 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,499,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1926
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 29971 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Coins of the Realm (2)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (10)
- NOONANS (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (11)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
- Varesi (1)
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 44 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2019
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
