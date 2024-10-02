flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1926 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1926 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1926 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,499,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 29971 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 44 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 15, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date March 15, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Coins of the Realm - June 27, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date June 27, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Heritage - May 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2019
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Spink - March 29, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1926 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
