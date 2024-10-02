Penny 1926 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 29971 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

