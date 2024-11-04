flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1917 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1917 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1917 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 107,905,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1917 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Numismática Leilões - April 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Stephen Album - November 4, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 4, 2019
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Heritage - March 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1917 at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
