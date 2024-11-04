United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1917 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 107,905,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1917
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1917 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
