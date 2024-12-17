flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1935 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1935 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1935 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,070,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1935 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.

  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Karamitsos (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stephen Album (4)
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Niemczyk - September 27, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 27, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Karamitsos - November 3, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1935 at auction Heritage - February 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date February 9, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
