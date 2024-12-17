United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1935 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,070,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1935
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1935 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place April 19, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 27, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
