Penny 1913 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1913 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1913 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 65,497,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1913 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 482. Bidding took place August 4, 2016.

United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 18 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Heritage - July 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1913 at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

