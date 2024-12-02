United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1913 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 65,497,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1913 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 61275 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 482. Bidding took place August 4, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Darabanth (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (11)
- Spink (2)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (6)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 18 GBP
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search