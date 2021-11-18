flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1919 H "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1919 H "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1919 H "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,526,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1919
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1919 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 24, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Nihon - June 1, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date June 1, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1919 H at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
