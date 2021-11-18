United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1919 H "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,526,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1919
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1919 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of George V struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33153 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (7)
- DNW (9)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (10)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 24, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search