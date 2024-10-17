Penny 1915 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1915 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) RD (2) RB (2) BN (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (6)