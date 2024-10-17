flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1915 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1915 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1915 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 47,311,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1915 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Heritage - June 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - December 4, 2021
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Heritage - June 29, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1915 at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
