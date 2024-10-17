United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1915 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 47,311,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1915
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1915 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search