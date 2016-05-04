United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1933 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1933 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
240000 $
Price in auction currency 240000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
193875 $
Price in auction currency 193875 USD
For the sale of Penny 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
