Penny 1933 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1933 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) PF65 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3)