Penny 1933 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1933 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1933 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1933
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1933 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32230 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

United Kingdom Penny 1933 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
240000 $
Price in auction currency 240000 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1933 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
United Kingdom Penny 1933 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
193875 $
Price in auction currency 193875 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1933 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

