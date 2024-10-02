flag
Penny 1930 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1930 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1930 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,098,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1930
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1930 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3225 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Katz (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2017
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - March 19, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2012
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2012
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Goldberg - February 3, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date February 3, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - October 12, 2010
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - October 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2010
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
United Kingdom Penny 1930 at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

