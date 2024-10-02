United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1930 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,098,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1930
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1930 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3225 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (7)
- Katz (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 19, 2015
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2012
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2010
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
