Penny 1930 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1930 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3225 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place February 12, 2017.

