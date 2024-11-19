flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1922 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1922 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1922 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,347,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1922
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1922 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (6)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition SP64 BN NGC
Selling price
16482 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VG10 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1922 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1922 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access