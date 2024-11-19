United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1922 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,347,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1922
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1922 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition SP64 BN NGC
Selling price
16482 $
Price in auction currency 13000 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VG10 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
