Penny 1922 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1922 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 13,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2024.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (2) VF (2) F (2) VG (1) FR (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) VG10 (1) SP64 (1) RB (2) BN (5) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)