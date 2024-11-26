United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1911 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,079,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1911 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 21, 2016.
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
