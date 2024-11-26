flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1911 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1911 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1911 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,079,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1911 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place September 21, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 36 PLN
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 15, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1911 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1911 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
