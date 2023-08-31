flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1929 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1929 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1929 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,133,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1929
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1929 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30883 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - April 22, 2021
Date April 22, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - October 19, 2017
Date October 19, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - July 17, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - July 17, 2014
Date July 17, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2013
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Penny 1929 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
