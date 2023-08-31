United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1929 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,133,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1929
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1929 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 30883 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,760. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Katz (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date April 22, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2017
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 17, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2013
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
