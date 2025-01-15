Penny 1934 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,966,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1934
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1934 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 29785 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 6, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
