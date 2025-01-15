flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1934 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1934 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1934 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,966,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1934
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1934 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 29785 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (7)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (4)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - November 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 24, 2022
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - December 16, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction St James’s - November 6, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date November 6, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2015
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Spink - January 14, 2014
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2014
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Penny 1934 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1934 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access