United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1914 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,821,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1914
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1914 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 65324 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place August 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search