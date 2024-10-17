flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1914 "Type 1911-1936" (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Penny 1914 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Penny 1914 "Type 1911-1936" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,821,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1914 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 65324 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 600. Bidding took place August 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction St James’s - July 22, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1914 at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1914 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access