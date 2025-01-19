United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1914 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,251,124
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1914
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1914 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (41)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Fellows Auctioneers Ltd (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (48)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Holmasto (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (5)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (9)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (12)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
