Half Sovereign 1914 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1914 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Half Sovereign 1914 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,251,124

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1914 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place March 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1914 BM at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
