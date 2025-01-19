flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1903 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sovereign 1903 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,888,627

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1903 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 99248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - March 1, 2024
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1903 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
