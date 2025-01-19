United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,888,627
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1903 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 99248 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place May 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Coin Cabinet (10)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (16)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (8)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (7)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (4)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Marudhar (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Sovereign Rarities (2)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
526 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search