flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1903

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1903
Reverse Penny 1903
Penny 1903
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Halfpenny 1903
Reverse Halfpenny 1903
Halfpenny 1903
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse Farthing 1903
Reverse Farthing 1903
Farthing 1903
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 21

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1903
Reverse Sovereign 1903
Sovereign 1903
Average price 590 $
Sales
1 97
Obverse Half Sovereign 1903
Reverse Half Sovereign 1903
Half Sovereign 1903
Average price 500 $
Sales
2 62

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1903
Reverse Halfcrown 1903
Halfcrown 1903
Average price 640 $
Sales
3 103
Obverse Florin 1903
Reverse Florin 1903
Florin 1903
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 111
Obverse Shilling 1903
Reverse Shilling 1903
Shilling 1903
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse Sixpence 1903
Reverse Sixpence 1903
Sixpence 1903
Average price 25 $
Sales
1 58
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1903
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1903
Fourpence (Groat) 1903
Average price 5 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Threepence 1903
Reverse Threepence 1903
Threepence 1903
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Twopence 1903
Reverse Twopence 1903
Twopence 1903
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Penny 1903
Reverse Penny 1903
Penny 1903
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access