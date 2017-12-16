flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,729
  • Mintage PROOF 9,729

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1903 at auction Coinhouse - December 16, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1903 at auction Coinhouse - October 21, 2017
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

