Penny 1903 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1903 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place September 19, 2024.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) F (2) FR (2) PO (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) F12 (1) RD (4) RB (5) Service PCGS (4) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (5)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Spink (7)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Stephen Album (2)