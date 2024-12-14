flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1903 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Penny 1903 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Penny 1903 "Type 1902-1910" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: CoinsNB

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,415,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1903 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place September 19, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Stephen Album (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Coinhouse - March 28, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 20, 2019
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Spink - December 2, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 2, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1903 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access