Penny 1903 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,415,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1903 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1032 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 500. Bidding took place September 19, 2024.
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 20, 2019
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
