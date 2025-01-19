flag
Half Sovereign 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1903 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Half Sovereign 1903 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,522,057

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1903 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Heritage - February 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 3, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1903 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

