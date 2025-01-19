United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,522,057
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1903 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,900. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date February 3, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
