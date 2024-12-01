Halfcrown 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

