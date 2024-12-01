United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 275,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
