flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfcrown 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfcrown 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 275,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (6)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (11)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (27)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Spink (15)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 12, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1903 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Edward VII Coins of United Kingdom in 1903 All English coins English silver coins English coins Halfcrown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access