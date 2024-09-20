United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,65 g
- Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,061,999
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place March 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 26 GBP
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2331 RUB
