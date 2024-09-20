flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Shilling 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Shilling 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Shilling 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Pure silver (0,168 oz) 5,2263 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,061,999

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place March 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • BAC (12)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Spink (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 26 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2331 RUB
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1903 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

