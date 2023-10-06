United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,6 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,451,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1903 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 60194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place June 5, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Spink (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (7)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search