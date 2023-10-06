flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Halfpenny 1903 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Halfpenny 1903 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,6 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,451,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1903 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 60194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 489. Bidding took place June 5, 2012.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Spink - January 12, 2025
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Spink - January 12, 2025
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2025
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Heritage - June 15, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction St James's - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction St James’s - October 14, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1903 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

