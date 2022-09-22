United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,235,000
- Mintage BU 8,976
- Mintage PROOF 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Inasta (1)
- London Coins (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 20, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
