Threepence 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Threepence 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Threepence 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0416 oz) 1,295 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,235,000
  • Mintage BU 8,976
  • Mintage PROOF 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 20, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1903 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

