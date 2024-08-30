flag
Penny 1903 "Type 1902-1910" (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 17,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1903 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

