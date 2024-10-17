Farthing 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1903 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 62087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place October 18, 2012.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS60 (4) BN (5) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)