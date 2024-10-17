flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Farthing 1903 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Farthing 1903 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,331,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1903 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 62087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place October 18, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 920 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1903 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

