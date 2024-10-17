United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,331,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1903 . This bronze coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 62087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place October 18, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- BAC (7)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 920 RUB
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search