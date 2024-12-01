Florin 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place February 29, 2020.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (24) XF (47) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (12) MS62 (3) MS61 (5) AU58 (11) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (13) NNC (5) NGC (19)

Seller All companies

Alexander (17)

Auction World (1)

BAC (6)

Baldwin's of St. James's (8)

Coin Cabinet (2)

DNW (13)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (22)

Mowbray Collectables (1)

Naumann (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (2)

Rauch (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (8)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)