flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Florin 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Florin 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 995,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place February 29, 2020.

United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Naumann - November 3, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date November 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - April 18, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - December 21, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
United Kingdom Florin 1903 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Florin 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

