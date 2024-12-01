United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 995,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place February 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (17)
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (6)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (13)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (4)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (22)
- Mowbray Collectables (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (8)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
