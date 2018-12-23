flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Twopence 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Twopence 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 13,000
  • Mintage PROOF 13,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1120 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1903 at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1903 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

