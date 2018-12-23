United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 13,000
- Mintage PROOF 13,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1120 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place December 3, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
