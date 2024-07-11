United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,411,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1903
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 36152 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (11)
- London Coins (13)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2943 RUB
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
123
