Sixpence 1903 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sixpence 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sixpence 1903 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,411,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1903 . This silver coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 36152 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 564. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Alexander - July 11, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2943 RUB
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Alexander - June 13, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Alexander - March 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Alexander - February 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Alexander - January 25, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Alexander - December 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 11, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Alexander - November 13, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1903 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

For the sale of Sixpence 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

