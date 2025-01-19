flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)

Obverse Sovereign 1910 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII Reverse Sovereign 1910 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Edward VII

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,379,524

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Edward VII
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1910 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1653 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Alexander - November 28, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Heritage - November 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1910 at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

