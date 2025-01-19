United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1910 (United Kingdom, Edward VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,379,524
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Edward VII
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1910
- Ruler Edward VII (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1910 . This gold coin from the times of Edward VII. The record price belongs to the lot 1653 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
525 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
