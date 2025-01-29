flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins catalog of James II (1685-1688)

Total added coins: 59

Period of James II
Coin catalog James II 1685-1688
Prices of coins of James II

Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Penny 1685
 Silver $40 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Shilling 1688
 Silver $640 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Penny 1686
 Silver $180 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Twopence 1686
 Silver $120 - 2 21Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust"
 Silver $1,200 $37,000 0 28Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Fourpence (Groat) 1688
 Silver $150 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Penny 1687
 Silver $90 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head"
 Gold $3,500 - 0 64Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust"
 Silver $2,300 $44,000 3 397Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Shilling 1687
 Silver $1,700 - 1 61Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Penny 1688
 Silver $180 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Five guineas 1686
 Gold $50,000 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust"
 Silver $730 - 1 89Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Sixpence 1686
 Silver $640 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Fourpence (Groat) 1687
 Silver $200 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Twopence 1687
 Silver $120 - 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Five guineas 1687
 Gold $29,000 - 2 85Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Crown 1686 "First laureated bust"
 Silver $820 - 0 105Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Fourpence (Groat) 1686
 Silver $95 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Twopence 1688
 Silver $120 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Sixpence 1688
 Silver $1,000 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Shilling 1685. Plume in centre only
 Silver $34,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle
 Gold $6,100 - 1 21Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust"
 Silver $1,100 - 2 206Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Sixpence 1687
 Silver $980 - 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust"
 Tin $2,100 - 0 27Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Two guinea 1687
 Gold $20,000 - 2 14Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1686 "First laureate head"
 Gold $3,800 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Half Guinea 1686
 Gold $2,400 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Half Guinea 1688
 Gold $2,900 - 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Threepence 1685
 Silver $290 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust"
 Silver $1,000 - 0 96Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Shilling 1685
 Silver $620 - 0 99Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1685 "First laureate head". Elephant and castle
 Gold $7,100 - 0 29Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Halfpenny 1685
 Tin $3,100 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Threepence 1688
 Silver - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Five guineas 1687. Elephant and castle
 Gold $72,000 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Half Guinea 1686. Elephant and castle
 Gold $2,400 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Shilling 1686
 Silver $1,100 - 0 75Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle
 Gold $3,400 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Threepence 1686
 Silver $95 - 1 11Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Five guineas 1688. Elephant and castle
 Gold $39,000 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust"
 Silver $810 - 1 171Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust"
 Tin $480 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust"
 Tin $420 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head"
 Gold $2,600 - 1 71Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1685 "First laureate head"
 Gold $1,900 - 1 62Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle
 Gold $9,400 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust"
 Tin $430 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head"
 Gold $3,500 - 1 64
