United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837
Coins catalog of James II (1685-1688)
Total added coins: 59
Coin catalog James II 1685-1688
Prices of coins of James II
Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
Silver $40 - 0 1
United Kingdom, James II
Penny 1685
Silver $640 - 0 18
United Kingdom, James II
Shilling 1688
Silver $180 - 0 9
United Kingdom, James II
Penny 1686
Silver $120 - 2 21
United Kingdom, James II
Twopence 1686
Silver $1,200 $37,000 0 28
United Kingdom, James II
Halfcrown 1687 "Second laureate bust"
Silver $150 - 0 2
United Kingdom, James II
Fourpence (Groat) 1688
Silver $90 - 0 6
United Kingdom, James II
Penny 1687
Gold $3,500 - 0 64
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head"
Silver $2,300 $44,000 3 397
United Kingdom, James II
Crown 1687 "Second laureate bust"
Silver $1,700 - 1 61
United Kingdom, James II
Shilling 1687
Silver $180 - 0 5
United Kingdom, James II
Penny 1688
Gold $50,000 - 0 19
United Kingdom, James II
Five guineas 1686
Silver $730 - 1 89
United Kingdom, James II
Halfcrown 1687 "First laureated bust"
Silver $640 - 0 49
United Kingdom, James II
Sixpence 1686
Silver $200 - 0 13
United Kingdom, James II
Fourpence (Groat) 1687
Silver $120 - 0 16
United Kingdom, James II
Twopence 1687
Gold $29,000 - 2 85
United Kingdom, James II
Five guineas 1687
Silver $820 - 0 105
United Kingdom, James II
Crown 1686 "First laureated bust"
Silver $95 - 0 14
United Kingdom, James II
Fourpence (Groat) 1686
Silver $120 - 0 4
United Kingdom, James II
Twopence 1688
Silver $1,000 - 0 34
United Kingdom, James II
Sixpence 1688
Silver $34,000 - 0 2
United Kingdom, James II
Shilling 1685. Plume in centre only
Gold $6,100 - 1 21
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle
Silver $1,100 - 2 206
United Kingdom, James II
Crown 1688 "Second laureate bust"
Silver $980 - 0 39
United Kingdom, James II
Sixpence 1687
Tin $2,100 - 0 27
United Kingdom, James II
Farthing 1685 "Cuirassed bust"
Gold $20,000 - 2 14
United Kingdom, James II
Two guinea 1687
Gold $3,800 - 0 18
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1686 "First laureate head"
Gold $2,400 - 0 20
United Kingdom, James II
Half Guinea 1686
Gold $2,900 - 0 36
United Kingdom, James II
Half Guinea 1688
Silver $290 - 0 9
United Kingdom, James II
Threepence 1685
Silver $1,000 - 0 96
United Kingdom, James II
Halfcrown 1685 "First laureated bust"
Silver $620 - 0 99
United Kingdom, James II
Shilling 1685
Gold $7,100 - 0 29
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1685 "First laureate head". Elephant and castle
Tin $3,100 - 0 12
United Kingdom, James II
Halfpenny 1685
Silver - - 0 0
United Kingdom, James II
Threepence 1688
Gold $72,000 - 0 25
United Kingdom, James II
Five guineas 1687. Elephant and castle
Gold $2,400 - 0 5
United Kingdom, James II
Half Guinea 1686. Elephant and castle
Silver $1,100 - 0 75
United Kingdom, James II
Shilling 1686
Gold $3,400 - 0 18
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle
Silver $95 - 1 11
United Kingdom, James II
Threepence 1686
Gold $39,000 - 0 18
United Kingdom, James II
Five guineas 1688. Elephant and castle
Silver $810 - 1 171
United Kingdom, James II
Halfcrown 1686 "First laureated bust"
Tin $480 - 0 3
United Kingdom, James II
Farthing 1686 "Cuirassed bust"
Tin $420 - 0 2
United Kingdom, James II
Farthing 1687 "Cuirassed bust"
Gold $2,600 - 1 71
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head"
Gold $1,900 - 1 62
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1685 "First laureate head"
Gold $9,400 - 0 6
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1686 "Second laureate head". Elephant and castle
Tin $430 - 0 4
United Kingdom, James II
Farthing 1684 "Cuirassed bust"
Gold $3,500 - 1 64
United Kingdom, James II
Guinea 1688 "Second laureate head"
