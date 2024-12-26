United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1687 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 31078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 102,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
91049 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
62596 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
