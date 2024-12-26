flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Five guineas 1687 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Five guineas 1687 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1687 . This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 31078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 102,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
91049 $
Price in auction currency 80000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
62596 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Attica Auctions - December 3, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 3, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2021
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
