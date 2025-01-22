flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Coins of United Kingdom 1687

Gold coins

Obverse Five guineas 1687
Reverse Five guineas 1687
Five guineas 1687
Average price 29000 $
Sales
2 85
Obverse Five guineas 1687
Reverse Five guineas 1687
Five guineas 1687 Elephant and castle
Average price 72000 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Two guinea 1687
Reverse Two guinea 1687
Two guinea 1687
Average price 20000 $
Sales
2 14
Obverse Guinea 1687 Second laureate head
Reverse Guinea 1687 Second laureate head
Guinea 1687 Second laureate head
Average price 2600 $
Sales
1 71
Obverse Guinea 1687 Second laureate head
Reverse Guinea 1687 Second laureate head
Guinea 1687 Second laureate head Elephant and castle
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Half Guinea 1687
Reverse Half Guinea 1687
Half Guinea 1687
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins

Obverse Crown 1687 Second laureate bust
Reverse Crown 1687 Second laureate bust
Crown 1687 Second laureate bust
Average price 2300 $
Sales
3 397
Obverse Halfcrown 1687 First laureated bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1687 First laureated bust
Halfcrown 1687 First laureated bust
Average price 730 $
Sales
1 89
Obverse Halfcrown 1687 Second laureate bust
Reverse Halfcrown 1687 Second laureate bust
Halfcrown 1687 Second laureate bust
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Shilling 1687
Reverse Shilling 1687
Shilling 1687
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 61
Obverse Sixpence 1687
Reverse Sixpence 1687
Sixpence 1687
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1687
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1687
Fourpence (Groat) 1687
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse Threepence 1687
Reverse Threepence 1687
Threepence 1687
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Twopence 1687
Reverse Twopence 1687
Twopence 1687
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Penny 1687
Reverse Penny 1687
Penny 1687
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 6

Lead coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1687
Reverse Halfpenny 1687
Halfpenny 1687
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Farthing 1687 Cuirassed bust
Reverse Farthing 1687 Cuirassed bust
Farthing 1687 Cuirassed bust
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Farthing 1687 Draped bust
Reverse Farthing 1687 Draped bust
Farthing 1687 Draped bust
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 9
