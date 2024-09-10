United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Halfpenny 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: BAC Numismatics
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 11,5 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1687 . This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 31584 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (4)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
784 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search