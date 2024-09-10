flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfpenny 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Halfpenny 1687 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Halfpenny 1687 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 11,5 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1687 . This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 31584 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
784 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
744 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction BAC - December 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 28, 2012
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1687 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1687 All English coins English tin coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access