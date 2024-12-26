United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,39 g
- Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Guinea
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 11,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2015.
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1207 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
