flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,39 g
  • Pure gold (0,2474 oz) 7,6936 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Guinea
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 11,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (2)
  • Spink (19)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • WAG (4)
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
1838 $
Price in auction currency 1400 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - January 27, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1207 $
Price in auction currency 950 GBP
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - December 8, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1687 All English coins English gold coins English coins Guinea Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access