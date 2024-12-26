Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head" (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Guinea 1687 "Second laureate head". This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 11,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (14) XF (18) VF (20) F (8) VG (2) FR (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (18) PCGS (7) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

DNW (3)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (7)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (3)

London Coins (3)

Münzenonline (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (2)

SINCONA (2)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (19)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

WAG (4)