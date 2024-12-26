United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Five guineas 1687. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)
Variety: Elephant and castle
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 41,94 g
- Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Five guineas
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1687 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 220,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
96740 $
Price in auction currency 85000 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
236980 $
Price in auction currency 220000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
