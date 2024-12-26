Five guineas 1687. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1687 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 220,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

