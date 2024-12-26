flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Five guineas 1687. Elephant and castle (United Kingdom, James II)

Variety: Elephant and castle

Obverse Five guineas 1687 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Five guineas 1687 Elephant and castle - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 41,94 g
  • Pure gold (1,2365 oz) 38,459 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Five guineas
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Five guineas 1687 . Elephant and castle. This gold coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 933 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 220,000. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
96740 $
Price in auction currency 85000 CHF
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
236980 $
Price in auction currency 220000 EUR
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 27, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Spink - September 15, 2020
Seller Spink
Date September 15, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Hess Divo - May 21, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 21, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Hess Divo - November 17, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Five guineas 1687 at auction Spink - September 27, 2007
Seller Spink
Date September 27, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Five guineas 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

