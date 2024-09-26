United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1327 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1465 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
