Shilling 1687 (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Shilling 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Shilling 1687 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1687 . This silver coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 1327 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (5)
  • DNW (9)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (5)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (16)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1465 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Spink - September 29, 2021
Seller Spink
Date September 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 7, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition F
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Shilling 1687 at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1687 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
