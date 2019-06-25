United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" (United Kingdom, James II)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period James II
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1687
- Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1687 "Draped bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.
Сondition
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
909 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
