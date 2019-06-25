flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" (United Kingdom, James II)

Obverse Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II Reverse Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, James II

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period James II
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1687
  • Ruler James II (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1687 "Draped bust". This tin coin from the times of James II. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2019
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" at auction Spink - January 28, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
909 $
Price in auction currency 700 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 27, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2009
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2001
United Kingdom Farthing 1687 "Draped bust" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1687 "Draped bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of James II Coins of United Kingdom in 1687 All English coins English tin coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Jan 5, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access