United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Lead coins Farthing of James II - United Kingdom

Farthing 1684-1687

Cuirassed bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1684 0 41685 0 271686 0 31687 0 2
Farthing 1687

Draped bust
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1687 0 9
